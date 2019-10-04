Motorcycle rider killed in crash on U.S. 278 near Sun City Friday

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with another vehicle on U.S. 278 near Sun City Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorists traveling east on U.S. 278 near Sun City should expect delays over the next few hours, according to the release. The main entrance to Sun City is closed, and drivers should use the alternate entrance/exit to gain access or depart Sun City until further notice, a sheriff’s advisory said.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office are on the scene, and the S.C. Highway Patrol will investigate the accident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.