2 dangerous Hampton County inmates escape from jail, police say

Craig Housey on the left and James Williams on the right escaped Thursday evening.

Two Hampton County inmates who police consider to be dangerous escaped from the Hampton County Detention Center Thursday evening.

Craig Jahquezz Housey of Furman and James Williams escaped late Thursday night from the detention center, according to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please be aware of a heavy law enforcement presence in and around the towns of Varnville and Hampton and surrounding communities,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page at 11:20 p.m.

Housey had been charged Thursday with six counts of attempted murder, according to online court records. Williams was recently charged with burglary, according to Sgt. Tyrell Joyner of the sheriff’s office.

The search for the inmates was still underway Thursday morning, Joyner said.

Asked how they escaped, Joyner said he did not know.

The two inmates were last seen wearing tan jumpsuits, Joyner said. Sheriff’s officials ask the public to dial 911 if they see them or have any information.

“We ask that you keep all doors and vehicles locked and secure. More information will be available as this situation progresses,” sheriff’s office officials said on Facebook.

The Hampton County Detention Center is located about 42 miles northwest of downtown Beaufort.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.