Savannah man wanted for armed robbery at Okatie gas station

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Savannah man they say is connected to an armed robbery Sunday at an Okatie gas station.

Melvin Cochran Jr., 39, is suspected of entering the Enmark gas station at 8:50 p.m., telling the cashier he had a handgun and demanding cash from the register, a Sheriff’s Office news release says.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday after the Sheriff’s Office processed evidence, interviewed witnesses and examined other evidence, including surveillance video, the release says.

A police report says Cochran didn’t immediately demand money upon entering the store.

He first asked the cashier for Newport cigarettes and presented a photo identification, the report says. The cashier told police she didn’t remember the name on the ID but knew it was from Georgia.

Before paying for the cigarettes, Cochran said, “calmly take the money out of the register,” a police report says.

The cashier at first thought he was joking and laughed, but he asked for the money once again, the report says. It says he left the station after she gave him the cash from the register.

Cochran could still be in the Savannah area, and anyone with information should call Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777. To remain anonymous and for a possible reward, call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.