Hilton Head man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed doctor on Cross Island

A Hilton Head Island man charged in the fatal DUI crash that killed a Hilton Head doctor on the Cross Island Parkway three years ago admitted his guilt Monday.

Richard George Alford, 67, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run in the crash that killed Jeff Garske on Aug. 18, 2016. Garske was riding his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder in the Marshland Road area of the Cross Island Parkway when he was fatally struck by a 2011 Ford Pickup truck driven by Alford, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials have said.

Weeks after the fatal accident, Alford, out on bail, was charged again with a DUI on Hilton Head.

Alford pleaded guilty to the second DUI charge.

Circuit Judge Michael Nettles revoked his bond after the second DUI charge in 2016, and Alford has been held in the Beaufort County Detention Center since.

Garske was remembered as an orthopedic surgeon, husband, father of two and a grandfather. He was also a Boston Marathon bombing survivor.

Garske was a beloved member of the cycling community on the island. A sculpture was created in his memory on the south end of the island and as a reminder for islanders to be more aware of cyclists when driving.

Nick Felix, speaking on behalf of the family, addressed the packed courtroom Monday.

“Dr. Garske was a well loved and well respected member of this community,” Felix said. “His friends are here this morning. His family is not here, not by desire, but rather by default. It’s been very hard for (his wife) Donna and (their children). They will not be at the sentencing hearing, either, but I didn’t want their absence to be misconstrued in any way.”

At the 2016 bond hearing, a friend of the family read a statement written by Garske’s daughter, Kallie Abreu-Gonzalez.

“What happened to my dad was no accident,” she wrote. “It is a conscious decision to drink and drive. He has already repeated the choices he made the night he killed my father. ... He shattered our lives.”

Alford will be sentenced the week of Nov. 18. He faces up to 50 years and one month in prison for the three charges.