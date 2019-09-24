At least 20 vehicle break-ins across Hilton Head — some reported in gated communities

Police looking for suspect after multiple vehicle windows smashed on Hilton Head The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a suspect related to multiple vehicle break-ins on Hilton Head Island. Video shows the suspect approach a vehicle in an apartment complex off of William Hilton Parkway holding a brick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a suspect related to multiple vehicle break-ins on Hilton Head Island. Video shows the suspect approach a vehicle in an apartment complex off of William Hilton Parkway holding a brick.

Officials from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are encouraging Hilton Head residents to lock their car doors and remove valuables from their vehicles after the island has seen a rash of vehicle break-ins — including some in gated neighborhoods.

At least 20 vehicles were broken into between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 in neighborhoods across the island, according to sheriff’s office reports. Most of the break-ins took place during the night, and burglars broke the windows in several of the incidents.

“We’re seeing a similar M.O. with these vehicle break-ins, particularly the incidents where they’re breaking windows out. That’s not typical,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said. “We’re looking into connections.”

The first string of break-ins, according to reports, took place the evening of Sept. 15 or the morning of Sept. 16 in Palmetto Hall, a gated community. At least five vehicles were broken into, and items were stolen from center consoles on Tucker Ridge Court, Cherry Hill Lane, and Fort Howell Drive. None of these incidents involved broken windows.

A few days later, three unidentified men were captured on surveillance video hopping the southern fence of Hilton Head Resort and breaking into vehicles, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. One man was seen on video holding a brick, which was believed used to smash at least three vehicle windows in the complex. Hours later, officers discovered the brick at the complex and obtained DNA samples from it.

That same Wednesday evening, two other people in nearby areas reported their car windows were shattered — one on Sandy Beach Trail and the other on Crabline Court. A wallet and a gun were taken from those vehicles, according to reports.

On Friday night, four residents on Tansyleaf Lane, in the Spanish Wells neighborhood, reported vehicle break-ins. During one of those incidents, the suspects used the garage door opener to enter a home and steal a computer, the report said.

On Sunday afternoon, thieves shattered windows and stole items from at least two vehicles parked at the Cross Island Boat Landing, according to Bromage.

Sheriff’s office investigators don’t know how many of the break-ins are related. They obtained DNA from several of the scenes, which could connect suspects to the various crimes.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” Bromage said. “Don’t keep any items of value within plain sight in your vehicle.”

Officials are asking the public to watch the video of the suspects during the Hilton Head Resort incident. One of the male suspects was wearing a straw hat, and another wore One Hot Mama’s T-shirt.

If you have information on the suspects in the video, contact Investigator Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.