Three injured in Friday night shooting on St. Helena Island. Police searching for suspect

One man remains hospitalized after a shooting Friday on St. Helena Island, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

The man and two women were injured in the shooting just after 6 p.m. on White Road.

The two women were treated for gunshot wounds at Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later released. The injured man was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect ran from scene of the shooting on foot and is still at large. Officers are searching for an African American man who was seen wearing a ski-mask and dark clothing.

Bromage said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-553-1111.