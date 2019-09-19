Beaufort County woman seriously injured; 7 people displaced in house fire, officials say

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A cooking fire spread throughout a Burton home Wednesday night, injuring one woman and displacing seven people, a Burton Fire District press release says.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious burns, the release says. It says the burns are not life-threatening.

The Laurel Street East home also was damaged extensively before firefighters arrived just before 5:30 p.m.

“As firefighters began extinguishing the fire, the flames had already begun breaking through the roof, and the heat and toxic smoke continued damaging the home and its belongings beyond the kitchen where the fire started,” the release says.

A Facebook post from the Burton Fire Department says the family lost a “great deal” and needs help, including clothing in the school colors for Shanklin Elementary School — burgundy and white.

Anyone wanting to help may call the Burton Fire District at 843-255-8011 or email safetyed@burtonfd.org.