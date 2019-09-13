Police investigating after person found shot to death in Beaufort County

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death in northern Beaufort County on Friday morning.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a male dead after responding to a report of shots fired at Coinbow Loop in Burton, an agency release said. The death is a clear homicide and happened at a home on the street, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Bill Neil said.

There’s no threat to the public, Neil said.

More information about the person’s age or other circumstances of the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

Investigators are expected to be on scene throughout the day, and people in the area can expect a heavy police presence, Neil said.

This story will be updated.