Beaufort man charged with DUI after 6-year-old boy on bike injured in hit-and-run

A Beaufort man was arrested and accused of DUI and hit-and-run after a 6-year-old boy was hit by a pickup while riding his bicycle Friday evening.

Steven Andre Hopkins, 56, of Wegeon Lane in the Laurel Bay area, is charged with driving under suspension, felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury, and hit-and-run with great bodily injury, according to records from the Beaufort County Detention Center and Beaufort County court records.

Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the child was riding his bike on Joe Frazier Road near Edgehill Lane when he was hit. He was transported to an area hospital by EMS.

No information on the child’s condition was available on Saturday.

The child was the only person hit by the vehicle, Collins said.

The driver was traveling west on Joe Frazier Road in a 2005 Dodge pickup, according to Collins.

Hopkins was located and arrested a short time later, Collins said.

At a bond hearing Saturday morning, Hopkins’ bond was set, totaling $225,647 on the three charges, according to court records.

Beaufort County court records show a man named Steven A. Hopkins, also born in 1963 but living at a different Beaufort address, pleaded guilty to DUI first offense after an arrest in November 2008 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

A man listed under the same name and year of birth but living at third Beaufort address was charged with DUI second offense in 2016 and pleaded guilty to an open container charge in 2017.