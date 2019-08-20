Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman shot in the leg

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday night shooting in Seabrook that injured one woman, Maj. Bob Bromage said Tuesday.

The woman was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS about 8:45 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office police report.

Witnesses say the victim was on Delaney Circle when another woman pulled up in a gold-colored SUV and started shooting a purple handgun, the report says.

The suspect fired multiple rounds and then backed her vehicle into the victim’s car before driving off.

Deputies saw bullet holes on the front and back doors on the driver’s side of the victim’s car, the report says.

Bromage said no one had been arrested in the shooting.

“Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation,” Bromage said.