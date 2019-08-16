Crime & Public Safety
Hilton Head emergency crews respond to Sea Pines home on fire
Emergency crews are working to extinguish a residential structure fire in the Club Course neighborhood of Sea Pines on the South End of Hilton Head Island.
The fire was reported on Otter Road at 7:38 a.m., according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue’s report on Pulse Point. Otter Road is located close to the Greenwood gate at Sea Pines.
Several engines and squad cars have responded to the scene, and firefighters are still working to put out the blaze, according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue spokesperson Joheida Fister.
Fister said at 9:05 a.m. that an investigator was on the way to the scene.
Sea Pines Living posted on Facebook at 8:35 a.m. that officers are were on scene assisting with traffic control.
“Please avoid the area until further notice,” the post said.
A neighbor said around 9:20 a.m. that fire trucks were starting to leave.
This story will be updated.
