Crime & Public Safety
One airlifted to Memorial Hospital after cement truck rolls off U.S. 278, fire officials say
One person was airlifted with injuries after a cement truck rolled off U.S. 278 at about 3:45 p.m. while heading eastbound in Jasper County near Lakeside Blvd., Hardeeville Fire Department officials said Wednesday.
The vehicle landed on its side in the tree line with the driver trapped, department spokesman Elliott DiBiase said.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital, DiBiase said.
Google maps showed traffic remained backed-up for eastbound lanes more than four hours after the accident.
Jasper County Fire Department also worked the accident.
