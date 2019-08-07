Crime & Public Safety

One person shot and another stabbed in Jasper County, police say

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting and stabbing in the area of Dasher Road and Cal Causeway, a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says.

One person was shot and another person was stabbed during the incident, the post says.

A suspect has been arrested and there is no immediate threat to the public, the post says.

Police remained at the scene at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

No other information was available.

