Crime & Public Safety
One person shot and another stabbed in Jasper County, police say
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting and stabbing in the area of Dasher Road and Cal Causeway, a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says.
One person was shot and another person was stabbed during the incident, the post says.
A suspect has been arrested and there is no immediate threat to the public, the post says.
Police remained at the scene at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
No other information was available.
