Beaufort County family searching for 15-year-old runaway, police say

A Beaufort County family is searching for a 15-year-old Whale Branch Early College High School student who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

SheDarren Washington, of Grays Hill, was reported as a runaway to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said Wednesday.

“My body is numb,” Patrice Brown, SheDarren’s mom, said Wednesday afternoon. “I haven’t been asleep since I left home at 3:30 a.m. [Tuesday] morning. I don’t know where to go or what to do and where to look.”

Washington is described as 5 foot 10 inches, and his hair is a small afro.

He was last seen leaving for work in jean shorts, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and a dark grey windbreaker jacket with Nike in white letters in the front and a rip on the back.

“We are actively looking for Washington and we encourage anyone who sees him to call 911,” Bromage said.