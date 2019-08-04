Crime & Public Safety
Man rescued from Hunting Island sandbar after tide came in, fire officials say.
A 29-year-old man was taking pictures of birds on a sandbar off Hunting Island Sunday morning when he realized the tide had come in behind him, Scott Harris, spokesman for Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District, said.
The fire department responded to the water emergency after a 911 call at 9:15 a.m., he said.
Harris said the tide was coming in rapidly.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy — first on scene — was unable to reach the stranded man via a four-wheeler because the water was already too high.
A Fripp Island firefighter, Todd Weatherford, was the first to reach the man with the use of a Jet Ski, Harris said.
The man was brought back to shore safely.
No one was injured, and the man was not transported to the hospital, he said.
