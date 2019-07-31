One-year-old revived after near drowning in relative’s Beaufort County pool, reports say

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

A 1-year-old toddler was revived by a family friend after a near drowning at a relative’s house about 10 p.m. Sunday, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Family and friends were eating dinner during a small gathering when the child’s parents realized he was missing, the report says.

The boy was found floating in the pool.

Two people started CPR on the unresponsive child and were able to get a pulse prior to EMS and police arrival.

A deputy noted the child was conscious and breathing upon arrival.

The boy was transported to an area hospital, Maj. Bob Bromage said Wednesday.

In a separate incident last week, a Beaufort 2-year-old died in a relative’s swimming pool in the Belton area of Anderson County.

Jaycee Rusinque’s mother realized he was missing during a family get-together. He was found in an above-ground pool about 10:20 p.m. July 22.

A child about 4 years old was saved by a group of strangers during a near drowning at the Mill Creek at Cypress Ridge’s community pool in May.