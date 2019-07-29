2 times in 8 days: Hilton Head fugitive leads deputies on pursuit, crashes vehicle, escapes

Here’s how Beaufort County police decide when to start — and stop — high speed chases The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department follow a detailed set of rules regarding police pursuits. These rules determine when officers should start — and terminate — high speed chases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Police Department follow a detailed set of rules regarding police pursuits. These rules determine when officers should start — and terminate — high speed chases.

A 24-year-old Hilton Head Island fugitive led deputies on a vehicle pursuit late Saturday night before he crashed the car and ran away.

The driver, Aaron Greene, had done the same thing eight days before.

No one was injured during Saturday’s crash, but two people were sent to the hospital after the July 19 chase on New Orleans Road, according to previous reporting.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies saw Greene getting into the backseat of a vehicle that had two other people in it, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said. The car was in the parking lot of an apartment complex off South Forest Beach Drive.

Deputies pulled the car over for a traffic stop and saw Greene holding a handgun, which was not pointed at anyone, the release said.

With their duty weapons drawn, deputies told Greene to put the handgun down, but he refused.

“As deputies were ordering the driver and passenger out of the vehicle, Greene jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away,” the release said.

They followed Greene as he drove down South Forest Beach Drive around Coligny Circle and onto North Forest Beach Drive, then crashed into a tree on Sea Spray Lane. Then he jumped out of the car and ran to the beach.

After losing sight of him, deputies searched the area with a police dog but weren’t able to locate Greene, the release said.

Two handguns were found inside the crashed car.

The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating whether a gun found by a resident on a porch of his Roadrunner Lane home, which was in the direction that Greene fled, is related.

The homeowner said he heard “a commotion outside his vacation home” around 11 p.m. and then about a minute later heard police sirens and saw flashing lights so he “did not investigate further,” according to an incident report.

Around 7 the next morning, the man found a loaded silver gun sitting in a corner of his porch.

Greene, who was released on bond from jail in May on charges including criminal sexual conduct with a minor, is wanted on multiple charges, including third-degree assault and battery by a mob and traffic violations, the release said.

After the incident, some people in the Hilton Head community took to social media to criticize the Sheriff’s Office for not sending a Nixle alert when the incident happened Saturday night.

Whether an alert is sent out is a case-by-case scenario, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Monday.

“Each case is evaluated for things such as whether the incident is a threat to the general public, will create a traffic hazard, what time of day it is, et cetera,” he said. “We don’t want to desensitize the public to our advisory system.”