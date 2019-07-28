Dishwasher starts fire in a Hilton Head Resort villa, fire officials say

A dishwasher was the source of a fire that started Saturday night in a villa unit at Hilton Head Resort, according to Hilton Head Island Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister.

It appeared to be a failure of the equipment, she said.

No one was injured in the fire that started about 7:30 p.m.

The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated and kept the fire contained to the dishwasher, she said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The unit did sustain water damage but little fire damage.