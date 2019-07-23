Beaufort-area woman charged with child abuse and felony assault, records show

A Lady’s Island woman was arrested Saturday, a day after police reports say she intentionally rammed into another vehicle, struck a person and fled from police with three children in her truck.

Shaunese Lakia Manigo, 28, was booked into Beaufort County Detention Center with felony charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, child abuse, malicious injury to property and failure to stop for blue lights.

She was released Saturday on a personal recognizance bond of $25,000.

Beaufort Police Department responded to Lady’s Island Publix, 61 Lady’s Island Drive, after receiving a report of a disturbance, a police report says. The officer located several witnesses who described Manigo’s truck as the one that rammed into another vehicle multiple times.

The truck also struck a woman in the leg, the report said. The woman was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for the injuries.

An officer found Manigo in the truck as it was leaving the parking lot, but she refused to stop. The officer noted a small child in the vehicle and did not pursue.

Another officer found the significantly damaged vehicle abandoned at Robin Drive and Sams Point Road, the report says.

Officers later went to a relative’s home to interview the three children, who told police they had been in the vehicle but did not use child safety seats.