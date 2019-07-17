‘I need this money, bro’: Bluffton Police release video from gas station armed robbery

Police believe SC armed robber can be ID’d by his voice. Cops want you to listen On July 2, 2019 the Parker's gas station on Evan Way in Bluffton was robbed at gunpoint. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On July 2, 2019 the Parker's gas station on Evan Way in Bluffton was robbed at gunpoint.

Police are asking the community to help identify three suspects in the armed robbery of a Bluffton gas station earlier this month, a Bluffton Police Department news release said.

The robbery, which was captured on surveillance video, occurred around 1 am. on July 2.

The video shows two people robbing the Parker’s Gas Station on Evan Way. One suspect held the store clerks at gunpoint and demanded money while the other stood near the door of the gas station.

The suspect with the gun can be heard in the video threatening to hurt or kill the clerks if they refuse to him the money.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After taking an unknown amount of money, the suspects told the clerks to kneel on the ground. Then they drove away in a gray four-door sedan, the release said.

A third suspect police are trying to find was waiting in the gray sedan, the release said.

Anyone with information may call Inv. Pouchprom at 843-705-4524, the Bluffton Police Investigations Hotline at 843-706-4560, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-274-6372.