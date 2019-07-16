A missing Jasper County teen has been found safe, mom says.

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.

Seventeen-year-old Holly Goddard, of Tillman, has been found safe and is now at home with her Jasper County family, said her mother, Brandi Freeman.

“Holly Ann is home,” Freeman said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Thank you all for all your support and shares and prayers but she is home!!!.”

Goddard was reported as a runaway to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Freeman previously said.

Social media posts and articles on Goddard were shared hundreds of times in the region in recent days.

"Was awoke most of last night thinking and praying," one Facebook user responded to Freeman's post. "Thank you Jesus! Your whole family is so loved and cared about!"