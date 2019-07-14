“I’m scared to death,” mom of Jasper County runaway says. Teen missing since Friday.

Seventeen-year-old Holly Goddard, of Tillman, was last seen by her family in Jasper County on Friday afternoon, her mom says.

“I feel like I’m coming unglued,” Brandi Freeman, Holly’s mom, said Sunday. “Physically, I have to keep doing stuff to not think about the condition I’m going to get her back in.”

Hollingsworth said an extended network of family and friends are waiting on Holly’s safe return.

“She has tons of people in her corner,” Freeman said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gobbard, a Royal Live Oaks Academy of Arts student, was last seen wearing black volleyball shorts, a black zip-up hoodie with HIlton Head across the front in white, Adidas shoes with a burgendy stripe and black purse, Freeman said.

“I’m scared to death,” Freeman said. “There is a whole nasty world out there for little girls.”

Holly was reported as a runaway to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Freeman said.

Anyone with information should contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 843 726-7519.