Bluffton wants to ban distracted driving. And it’s way more than just cellphone use

A formal request to amend the South Carolina Code of Laws to include a ban on all forms of distracted driving — including eating, talking to other passengers, applying makeup and adjusting the radio — will be sent to the state legislature, the Bluffton Town Council said Tuesday night.

The resolution, approved unanimously by members of town council, encourages members of the state General Assembly to add a definition and prohibition of distracted driving to the Uniform Act Regulating Traffic on Highways. South Carolina banned texting while driving in 2014, with violators issued a $25 fine.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines distracted driving as “any activity that diverts attention from driving.” According to a 2019 study by the administration, 3,166 people were killed by distracted driving in 2017.

To better address and understand this issue, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said the town partnered with Lutzie 43 Foundation, a group working to inform young people about the dangers of distracted driving. Sulka it’s also important for parents and adults to be role models when it comes to behavior behind the wheel.

“When you sit in your car, clear your head, clear your hands, clear your eyes,” she said.

This isn’t the first time state officials have discussed bans on distracted driving. In 2018, S.C. legislators introduced a bill to prohibit drivers from handling any type of electronic device — including making phone calls — on the road. The bill would also have increased the fine for violators from $25 to $200. However, that bill did not pass, and there are no laws in S.C. that prohibit distracted driving beyond texting.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 19 U.S. states have laws prohibiting drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. Although no states ban all cell phone use for all drivers, 39 states ban cell phone use by “novice drivers.” 10 states — including South Carolina — have preemption laws that prevent jurisdictions from enacting their own distracted driving bans.

The resolution approved by town council Tuesday night was just a recommendation. Due to state uniformity laws, local jurisdictions can’t adopt changes to the code of laws; only the General Assembly amends state laws.