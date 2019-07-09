Woman robbed at knifepoint at Old Sheldon Ruins; Police ending search of area, release says

Drone footage of Old Sheldon Church ruins Footage of the Old Sheldon Church ruins in Yemassee, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Footage of the Old Sheldon Church ruins in Yemassee, S.C.

A woman was taking photographs at Old Sheldon Church Ruins Tuesday when she was robbed at knifepoint at about 12:10 p.m., Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office searched the area of Old Sheldon Church and Prescott roads for two hours but ended the search about 2 p.m., Bromage said.

The woman’s purse was stolen during the robbery, a press release says.

The site is home to the remains of one of the nation’s oldest churches of its architectural form and a well known location for photography in South Carolina.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Parish Church of St. Helena in Beaufort, caretakers of the ruins dating from the 18th century, recently installed a 5-foot fence around it after multiple crimes such as bricks were stolen from the site.