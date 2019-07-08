Man wanted for child sex crimes arrested at Beaufort Co. gas station where he worked

A San Antonio man wanted for child sex crimes dating back to 2012 has been arrested by Beaufort County deputies.

Joe Raymond Gonzales, 33, was arrested July 3 at an Okatie gas station on a fugitive-from-justice warrant, according to court records.

Gonzales was wanted in Bexar County, Texas, for a child sexual assault charge, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Bromage said deputies were asked by the U.S. Marshal’s Service to assist in locating Gonzales.

In September 2012, Gonzales was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child through sexual contact charges, KSAT, a San Antonio news station, reported.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman told KSAT the indictments alleged that Gonzales sexually assaulted a boy and a girl under 17 years old, KSAT reported.

He’s been a fugitive for almost seven years.

According to court records, Gonzales was living on Habersham Road in Burton.

He was arrested the Enmark gas station in Okatie where he worked, Bromage said.