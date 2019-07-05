Man went into cardiac arrest on Hilton Head beach, officials say. Bystanders did CPR

Despite high rates of cardiac arrest, many Americans still can’t perform CPR More than 300,000 people suffer cardiac arrest each year. Doing CPR properly can save someone’s life in these situations, but according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey, only half of Americans say they know how to perform bystander CPR. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 300,000 people suffer cardiac arrest each year. Doing CPR properly can save someone’s life in these situations, but according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey, only half of Americans say they know how to perform bystander CPR.

A man was revived after going into cardiac arrest on a Hilton Head beach Thursday, according to a witness and local authorities.

Shore Beach Service operations manager Mike Wagner said lifeguards responded to a dispatch call on South Forest Beach Friday afternoon and found bystanders performing CPR on the man. Hilton Head Fire Rescue spokesperson Joheida Fister said EMS responded to the scene at Alder Lane at 2:41 p.m and also helped with CPR.





Stephanie Blackman, who is vacationing on Hilton Head Island with her family from Rock Hill, said she came upon the scene soon after two people said they pulled the man out of the water.

Blackman’s son, who is an EMT in Fort Mill, helped with CPR, she said. Blackman said the man appeared to be in his 70s.

“They were doing CPR on him for a very long time,” she said. “They never stopped CPR, even when the put him on the red (Shore Beach Service) vehicle.”

Fister said EMS was able to revive the man and get a heartbeat back as he was being transported to the ambulance. He was then transported to Hilton Head Hospital.

Asked if the man survived, Fister said “as far as we know, yes,” noting that fire officials were aware of the man’s condition only upon arriving at the hospital.

Hilton Head Hospital spokesperson Daisy Burroughs said she couldn’t comment on the man’s condition.

Blackman said the man’s family told her he had run in the Firecracker 5K earlier in the day.