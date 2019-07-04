Missing Lady’s Island man, 78, found dead after helicopter search, police say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A 78-year-old Lady’s Island man was found dead Thursday afternoon after his family reported him missing, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

David Sharp was found dead in the Lucy Creek area near where he lived, according to the release.

Sharp’s family reported him missing this morning after they could not find him this morning. His family told deputies that “he may have gone out on his dock after they went to bed last night,” the release said.

A helicopter search located Sharp within minutes, according to the release.

“Up to this point in the investigation, there are no indications of foul play in the disappearance (and) death of David Sharp. A forensic autopsy will be performed tomorrow at the Medical University of South Carolina to aid in the determination of the cause (and) manner of David’s death,” the release said.

Anyone with information about Sharp’s disappearance or death should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3200.

Lucy Creek separates Coosaw Island from Lady’s Island neat Beaufort. This sheltered waterway is home to all the varieties of fish and coastal wildlife that call the Lowcountry home, and it makes an excellent paddling or boating destination. Matt Richardson Special to The Island Packet