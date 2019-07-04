Crime & Public Safety

Missing Lady’s Island man, 78, found dead after helicopter search, police say

A 78-year-old Lady’s Island man was found dead Thursday afternoon after his family reported him missing, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

David Sharp was found dead in the Lucy Creek area near where he lived, according to the release.

Sharp’s family reported him missing this morning after they could not find him this morning. His family told deputies that “he may have gone out on his dock after they went to bed last night,” the release said.

A helicopter search located Sharp within minutes, according to the release.

“Up to this point in the investigation, there are no indications of foul play in the disappearance (and) death of David Sharp. A forensic autopsy will be performed tomorrow at the Medical University of South Carolina to aid in the determination of the cause (and) manner of David’s death,” the release said.

Anyone with information about Sharp’s disappearance or death should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3200.

