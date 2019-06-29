Update: Endangered Hilton Head man found unharmed Saturday

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A Hilton Head man missing since Thursday was “found unharmed” by the Hardeeville Police Department Saturday afternoon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Scott Foraker, 59, left his Quartermaster, Point Comfort Road home on foot Tuesday morning and had not contacted his family since. He was reported missing by his family Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy spoke with Foraker around 9 p.m. Thursday night near Pope Avenue and South Forest Beach Drive — before his family filed the missing person report — and he was originally believed to be on the south end of Hilton Head Island, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said earlier Saturday.

Although Foraker “appeared fine” Thursday night, he suffers from a medical condition and may have been in need of medication, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

