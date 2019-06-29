One dead after head-on car, tractor-trailer crash on US 17 Friday

A Ridgeland man is dead after a head-on collision at 10:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. 17 in Jasper County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jaylan Cook, 26, was a passenger in a Chevy four-door when the driver attempted to pass traffic, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tractor trailer head-on, the highway patrol report said. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls said.

The driver of the Chevy, 25, was airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, 46, was transported to Coastal Carolina Hospital with minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.

The crash is still being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.