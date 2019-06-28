How an Australian man ended up naked on Hilton Head, as told by police reports

Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know Beach laws on Hilton Head Island, including those protecting wildlife such as sea turtles and sand dollars, and laws prohibiting things like fireworks and alcohol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beach laws on Hilton Head Island, including those protecting wildlife such as sea turtles and sand dollars, and laws prohibiting things like fireworks and alcohol.

A man from New South Wales, Australia, was apprehended by authorities around 7:20 p.m. June 26 for standing outside a Hilton Head Island apartment complex completely naked, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

How did he get there?

The man told deputies he was discharged from a hospital in California on June 25, but had been traveling from Australia to Hilton Head to visit a woman he dated 20 years ago, the report said.

When he got to Summerhouse Apartments on Marshland Road to see her, the man said he started to “get hot” and took off all of his clothes, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The report does not say how he ended up outside, but that when deputies asked him if he’d taken drugs, he said “they” had given him drugs.

Deputies advised the man that “as a general rule, he was not supposed to be in public completely naked.” They “fetched” his pants, the report said. He had dirt on his side and had not washed his clothes in several days, the report said.

The woman he traveled to see on Hilton Head told deputies the pair had dated 20 years prior, but “did not know why he traveled halfway around the world to see her.”

The man was transported to Hilton Head Medical Center, the report said. He was still being evaluated when the deputy checked last, but the report said he’ll likely be transported to a mental health facility.