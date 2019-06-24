Manhunt underway: Jasper Co. authorities search for armed suspects who shot at police

A Beaufort County man hid in his ex-girlfriend’s trunk with a gun, a police report says.

A manhunt is underway in Jasper County and authorities have shut down a section of Highway 462 after suspects fired at officers, according to Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook at 1:41 p.m. that “subjects” shot at deputies after they were stopped in a traffic stop and fled on foot near the intersection Cotton Hill Road and Smith Drive and Tye Branch Road in rural Jasper County.

“Subjects are currently in the woods of this area,” the post said.

Authorities are searching for four men who are “all armed and dangerous,” the post said.

Jasper County authorities updated the post a few minutes later, adding that Highway 462 between Highway 321 (Cotton Hill Road) and Highway 601 is closed as the manhunt continues.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Office and Hardeeville Police Department were searching for an unidentified suspect in the area of 10-mile marker on I-95. The suspect, considered armed and dangerous, was arrested several hours later and charged with kidnapping, carjacking and armed robbery, Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward previously told the Island Packet.

