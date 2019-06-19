Man shot while on golf cart leaves Beaufort Co. hospital before being treated, report says

What is Crime Stoppers? And how can it help you? Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man shot while on a golf cart in Shell Point Saturday. The man left Beaufort Memorial Hospital before being treated about 1 a.m., a police report says.

Deputies tracked a call about the shooting to a house on Joppa Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. Someone inside the home could be heard cursing after deputies knocked, the report says.





A man and a woman opened the door and told police they were aware of the shooting.

The couple, who are married, told police they were with their roommate on a golf cart near Jefferson Drive when the roommate was shot in the leg. Deputies went to the scene and found a gun holster that the couple said belonged to the victim.

The victim, identified by the couple, was not at their house or at the scene. Deputies met with the victim’s mother but were unable to locate him.

Sheriff’s Office Major Bob Bromage said Tuesday deputies had yet to find the victim.

He said the shooting is under investigation and he was unable to provide further details, including how the man was shot or whether witnesses could provide information about the shooter.