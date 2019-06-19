Hilton Head bicyclist hit, ‘seriously injured’ on south end Monday evening

Tips for safe bike riding on Hilton Head Ron Knight, founder of Kickin' Asphalt Bicycle Club, talks about bike safety while riding on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, June 1, 2016, on Hilton Head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ron Knight, founder of Kickin' Asphalt Bicycle Club, talks about bike safety while riding on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday, June 1, 2016, on Hilton Head.

A 30-year-old bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by a car on Hilton Head Island Monday evening, according to S.C. Highway Patrol officials.

The Hilton Head bicyclist was heading west on a Pope Avenue bike path around 7:30 p.m. Monday when she disregarded the pathway stop sign and was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet SUV turning right onto Cordillo Parkway, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

She was transported by helicopter to a local hospital, Joheida Fister with the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue said Wednesday. There, she was treated for suspected serious injuries, Southern added.

Southern said the Highway Patrol report indicated the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, and was thrown from the bike.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 82-year-old driver of the SUV was also from Hilton Head, and sustained no injuries during the collision.





Bike safety on Hilton Head Island

May marked National Bike Month, and Hilton Head officials distributed bike and pedestrian safety information in the Spring town newsletter.

Here are some tips to follow:

Bike on a pathway if one is available. If there isn’t a pathway along the road, bike with traffic; walk facing traffic.

Be predictable. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections when possible.

Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials (especially on arms, legs and feet) or use a flashlight at night.

Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

But town staff cautions against coming to sudden stops to encourage crossings of high-speed roads such as U.S. 278.

“It is somewhat common on Hilton Head Island to see drivers – as a gesture of kindness - suddenly stop at un-signalized crosswalks and wave waiting pedestrians into the roadway. Although these drivers are trying to be courteous, they may put the pedestrians, themselves and other motorists in danger or cause an accident,” town engineer Jeff Buckalew wrote in the newsletter.