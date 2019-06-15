Florida man charged with sexually assaulting Beaufort County girl in 2014, report says

Why this flower is a fitting symbol for survivors of sexual assault and violence, and those who help Shauw Chin Capps, with Hopeful Horizons, talks about why they chose the lily for their annual flower release Saturday at the Port Royal Sound Maritime Center in Okatie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shauw Chin Capps, with Hopeful Horizons, talks about why they chose the lily for their annual flower release Saturday at the Port Royal Sound Maritime Center in Okatie.

A 32-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a girl in Beaufort County in 2014, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Galileo Ramirez-Perez faces two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14, according to Beaufort County court documents.

Late last month, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida about “a possible criminal sexual conduct case” that occurred in Beaufort County in June 2014, the report said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a sexual assault and noted three incidents that occurred in Beaufort County while the girl was living there with her immediate family, the report said. The suspect was also living in Beaufort County at the time.

Both the survivor and the suspect moved out of the county after the alleged assaults took place, the report said.

The survivor told her mother about the incidents at the end of last month and that’s when local police were contacted, according to the report.

Details of the reported assaults, such as how the survivor and victim know each other and the exact locations of the incidents, were not immediately obvious in the heavily-redacted report.

Ramirez-Perez was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon and remained incarcerated as of Saturday morning, according to the jail log. The jail log also listed that Ramirez-Perez had an ICE hold and out-of-state hold.





According to South Carolina law, those convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct can face up to 20 years in prison.