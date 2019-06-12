Beaufort woman assaulted by man she didn’t know while visiting neighbor, report says

A woman told police officers she was picking up personal items from a neighbor’s house on Acorn Hill Ave. on Monday when a man she didn’t know assaulted her, Beaufort Police Department Deputy Chief Dale McDorman said via email.

The woman was inside the home at Acorn Hill Avenue when it happened, McDorman said. He said the suspect appears to be an acquaintance of the neighbor.

The woman reported the assault Tuesday, an incident log shows.

McDorman did not provide details on how the woman was assaulted.

“The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time,” McDorman said on Wednesday.