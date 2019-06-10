Bluffton man assaulted when 2 men climbed into 2nd story window. One charged, police say

Beaufort County Detention Center

Marquise Devon Bush, 25, of Bluffton was arrested for first degree burglary Friday in connection to a May 11 home invasion at a residence in The Farm at Buckwalter neighborhood.

As of Monday, he was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

A Bluffton Police Department report on the burglary says two men entered the home through a second floor bedroom window and assaulted the occupant.

The victim told police he woke up to one of the suspects using a flashlight to look under his bed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The report says he was punched in the face and hit on the head with a gun during the robbery. The suspects also stole a gun and cash from the house before exiting through the second story window, the report says.

A neighbor of the victim told officers they witnessed a man climb up an AC unit onto a roof in the neighborhood. on May 10. The witness said the man then crossed over two roofs toward the house of the victim.

The report says the victim recognized one of the suspect’s voices. Officers also found a phone in the victim’s bedroom that was dropped by one of the suspects.

First degree burglary is felony and carries a sentence of 15 years to life imprisonment if convicted.