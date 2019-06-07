Bomb threat reported at Port Royal grocery store. Here’s what we know

A bomb threat was called in to a northern Beaufort County grocery store on Friday.

Police are on scene at Bi-Lo at 860 Parris Island Gateway after someone called threatening to blow up the store, Port Royal Police Maj. Ron Wekenmann said. Officers are manning the store entrances waiting on a bomb-sniffing dog to to check the building, Wekenmann said.

Wekenmann said he believed the store had been evacuated.

The grocery store is in a shopping center in the town of Port Royal near Shell Point and not far from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

This story will be updated.