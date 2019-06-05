Father crashes car in Beaufort while taking son with gunshot to hospital, police say

stock image

A man was driving his son to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound when he crashed his vehicle into a wall about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Beaufort Police Department release said.

The father was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina Charleston for “undisclosed injuries” received from the crash, Beaufort Police said in the release. The son was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital and released.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Beaufort Police Department were investigating multiple reports of gunshots near Greene and Bladen streets in Beaufort when they received the call for the crash.

A Sheriff’s Office report says a deputy heard about 15 gunshots in the area.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, contact the Beaufort Police Department at 843-322-7914 or the tip line at 843-322-7938.