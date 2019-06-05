Mom says 16-year-old son has been missing from Port Royal for nearly a week

Omar Scott Jr. , 16, was reported as a runaway on May 30 to the Port Royal Police Department.

Omar Scott Jr., 16, of Port Royal was reported as a runaway to the Port Royal Police Department nearly a week ago and hasn’t been seen since, according to his mother.

The teen left the house during an argument the two had on the evening of May 30, Lakisha Anderson said in a phone interview. As he left, he told her she would never see him again.

Anderson said a week is too long for a mom to not know where her child is.

“I am worried,” Anderson said. “I need my child home.”

Anderson said friends also have told her and police that they haven’t seen the Beaufort High School student. She said the teen sent texts to his younger siblings the day he left but hasn’t contacted them since.

She has started placing flyers in the region asking for help in finding her son, who spends his time hanging out with friends and playing video games.

“He is the sweetest boy,” Anderson said. “Everyone loves him.”

Anyone with information can contact the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220.