Beaufort Co. teen scares man breaking into her Lady’s Island home with BB gun, report says

A Lady’s Island teenager was with her disabled grandfather and two younger siblings this week when a man started breaking down the back door to the family’s home, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

The girl quickly informed her bedridden grandfather, who asked all three children to lock themselves in his back bedroom, the report says. The teen called 911 and her father as she escorted her siblings to her grandfather’s room.

She then ran to her brother’s bedroom and grabbed a pistol BB gun, the report says.

“She went to the back door where the suspect was trying to make entry to the residence,” the report says. “(Name redacted) pointed a gun at the individual and he turned around and left the residence.”

Soon after, her father arrived at the home and minutes later the police. The burglar had already fled the property.