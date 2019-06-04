Crime & Public Safety
Police investigating report of rape at Beaufort area party
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of rape of a young adult woman attending a gathering at a house on Lady’s Island in the early morning hours of Sunday, Maj. Bob Bromage said.
A suspect has been identified but not charged in the crime.
Deputies started investigating the sexual assault after the woman went to Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Sunday night, a police report said.
The woman is an acquaintance of the man but is not in a relationship with him, Bromage said.
He said investigators have spoken with several witnesses but not the suspect.
Most of the police report has been redacted.
