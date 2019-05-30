Stranger sexually assaults teen swimming at Hunting Island Park, report says

Hunting Island State Park website

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual assault of a North Augusta teen who was visiting Hunting Island State Park Tuesday with a friend’s family.

At this time no arrests have been made.

A police report says the 17-year-old was swimming at the park’s beach in the morning when an unknown man approached her. She had a brief conversation with him before he grabbed her arm and started forcefully kissing her.

The teen told police she attempted to push the man away but was unable to.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He grabbed one of her breasts and pulled down her swimsuit exposing her, the report says. He also grabbed her groin before she was able to break away from his hold.

During her struggle to swim away, the teen cut her leg, the report says.

The mother of the teen’s friend told deputies she witnessed the man once again attempt to talk with the girl while she was in the park’s parking lot.

A person of interest was located and interviewed by deputies, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said Thursday.

Information about the person of interest was redacted from the report.