Beaufort man threatens woman over text, sends her Snapchat of him holding a rifle, report says

A Beaufort man posted a Snapchat photo holding a rifle and tagged a female friend with the words “Run it” on Tuesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report.

The Burton woman previously received threatening text messages from the man after the two engaged in a “stupid” argument, the report says.

After receiving the threatening texts she “blocked him from all points of contacts.” the report says, but “.... his behavior is only getting worse.”

The woman learned about the Snapchat post when a friend sent her a screenshot of it. She provided the image to police.

Deputies contacted the man at his home.

He “did not deny” that he had posted the picture and told deputies the gun he was holding in the photo belonged to a friend and is “legal,” the report says.

No charges were filed in the case.

The woman was advised to contact her cellphone provider and to have the man’s number blocked. The man was told not to contact the woman any further.