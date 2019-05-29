Crime & Public Safety

Deputies investigating death inside Hilton Head home in Shelter Cove gated community, official says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene for several hours investigating a death Wednesday afternoon inside a Hilton Head Island condo, according to spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

As of 3 p.m., Bromage said deputies had been at the scene of the death inside a Captain’s Quarters home for a few hours. Captain’s Quarters is a 64-unit gated community on Shelter Cove Lane, according to Shelter Cove’s website.

Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina is a popular tourist destination on Hilton Head Island with shops, restaurants, and condos.

The victim was described as an adult male.

Bromage did not provide any additional information on the victim or the incident Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

  Comments  