Deputies investigating death inside Hilton Head home in Shelter Cove gated community, official says

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene for several hours investigating a death Wednesday afternoon inside a Hilton Head Island condo, according to spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

As of 3 p.m., Bromage said deputies had been at the scene of the death inside a Captain’s Quarters home for a few hours. Captain’s Quarters is a 64-unit gated community on Shelter Cove Lane, according to Shelter Cove’s website.

Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina is a popular tourist destination on Hilton Head Island with shops, restaurants, and condos.

The victim was described as an adult male.

Bromage did not provide any additional information on the victim or the incident Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more details become available.