Bluffton pilot/ flight instructor killed in plane crash on St. Simons Island, authorities say

An 80-year-old Bluffton man who loved flying and served in the Civil Air Patrol died in a single-aircraft crash this weekend on St. Simons Island, Ga., authorities say.

Glenn County, Ga. Fire and Police responded to the plane crash on the North end of St. Simons Island around 9:25 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

The pilot, Roger Crane, died in the crash, the news release said. Crane was flying from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport and was en route to McKinnon- St. Simons Island airport. He was the only occupant in the Cessna 182 fixed wing, single- engine airplane.

The crash caused heavy fire in the wooded area where the plane landed, Glenn County Police said in a press release. No homes or bystanders were affected by the crash, according the Associated Press.

St. Simons Island is located 109 miles south of Bluffton.

Colonel Andrea Van Buren, Georgia Wing Commander for the Civil Air Patrol, said on Facebook Crane was on a personal flight that didn’t have to do with a CAP mission. Crane was a captain in CAP after joining in 2007. He is a “well-known, highly regarded pilot and certified flight instructor,” Van Buren said.





“People who know Capt. Crane commented on his love of flying and his dedication to aviation excellence,” Van Buren said on Facebook. “He was an outstanding mentor to many members of this organization.”

He has served several positions on CAP, including logistics officer and mission pilot. He was living in Bluffton with his wife, Dolly, the Facebook post said.

“We ask that you keep Capt. Crane’s family, friends, and CAP colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Van Buren said on Facebook.





Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash, the news release said.