Off-duty first responders revive small child found in Bluffton neighborhood pool, officials say

An off-duty fireman and nurse resuscitated a small child found laying face down in the Mill Creek at Cypress Ridge pool in Bluffton Sunday night, according to police and fire officials.

The child was transported to a Savannah area hospital for precautionary reasons after the near drowning incident, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said Sunday.

The child, under the age of five-years-old, was unresponsive when the fireman and nurse started CPR, Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Lee Levesque said Sunday. He said the child was resuscitated by the time the fire department arrived.

Neighborhood pools, such as the one at Mill Creek, can get crowded during the summer time, Bluffton Police Department Lt.. Joe Babkiewicz said.

“It can be easy to lose children in the crowd,” Babkiewicz said.

Babkiewicz suggested making sure small children have life vests or floaties on when swimming.