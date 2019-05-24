Jasper Co. police searching for armed and dangerous GA fugitive, alert says

Jasper County Sheriff's Office

Jasper County law enforcement warned residents Friday afternoon that they were searching for an “armed and dangerous” fugitive who ran from U.S. Marshals out of Georgia, according to multiple Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news releases.

Because of the search, an increased presence of law enforcement personnel including a helicopter and K-9 teams was in the area of Shad Road and S.C. 315, an initial release at 2:40 p.m. said.

The man — who was not named — is described only as a white male in his 30s wearing a black tank top and blue jeans, a release sent at 3:03 p.m. said. The release from Jasper County Sheriff’s Office does not include the man’s name.

Anyone with information should call 911, the release said.

