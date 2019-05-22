3 people hospitalized after shooting at Hardeeville intersection, officials say

Gun safety tips you need to know "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

Two people were shot and another was injured in an incident Tuesday night in Hardeeville, according to a City of Hardeeville news release.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Church Road near the railroad crossing and police were on the scene more than three hours later, the release said.

One person was shot in the leg and back and a second person was shot in the abdomen, the release said. The third person sustained a hip injury when they were running away from the scene.

All three people were sent to separate hospitals for treatment.

Both the Hardeeville Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.