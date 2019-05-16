SC dive teams join search for ‘possible jumper’ from I-95 bridge, officials say

Northbound I-95 traffic jams up at Ga., S.C. border at Savannah River Law enforcement from several agencies in Ga. and S.C. were at I95 at the Savannah River in search of a person in distress. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement from several agencies in Ga. and S.C. were at I95 at the Savannah River in search of a person in distress.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources dive teams have been sent to assist a plethora of other agencies searching for a woman said to have jumped from a bridge on I-95 into the Savannah River Thursday afternoon, according to SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas.

The woman had not been found as of 4:30 p.m.

“The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who, according to a witness, jumped from the bridge on I-95 into the Savannah River,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. “After we got the call, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, along with Chatham County Marine Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Rincon Fire, and the U.S. Coast Guard who has a boat in the water and a helicopter in the air, began searching for this woman.”

The U.S. Coast Guard received reports of a “bridge jumper” who had parked her car near the bridge and was “seen going over the bridge,” according to public affairs officer for the U.S. Coast Guard, Ryan Dickinson.





A Coast Guard helicopter and boats were assisting in the search on the Savannah River, he said.

Gene Sullivan, public information officer for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, said the woman allegedly jumped around 10 a.m.

Capt. Bob Lynn of Georgia DNR said Thursday afternoon that the woman, described only as African American by a witness. He added that she parked her car near the bridge on the northbound side.

“By now if we have not located her alive, we are probably in the recovery mode,” Lynn said around 3:15 p.m.

At that time, traffic in the area was slow from the Hilton Head Island exit at U.S. 278 to the Georgia state line, but all lanes of I-95 were open, according to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

“This is and continues to be a group effort to find and rescue this woman,” the release said. “Special thanks to all agencies that showed up to assist. Savannah fire, Georgia DNR, EEMA, Port Wentworth PD as well as the Georgia Department of motor vehicle safety and (the) Jasper County Sheriff’s Office,” the release cited by WJCL said.

Savannah Fire Rescue confirmed Thursday that a marine unit was sent to assist but was no longer at the scene as of 2:23 p.m.

Lucas confirmed SCDNR was also assisting Georgia DNR and the Coast Guard with two boat units sent to the scene for what was described as a “potential or possible jumper.”

SCDNR was still at the scene as of 2:40 p.m., Lucas said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.