Teen was last seen leaving home in Sheldon, police say. Now they’re searching for her

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl last seen when she was leaving her home in Sheldon on Wednesday around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Dyamon Hernandez is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 120 pounds, and she is believed to be wearing a black shirt and black pants, the release says.

She left her home near Robinson Hill Court on foot Wednesday, and her family said they are concerned she may try to harm herself, according to the release.

Deputies encourage anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts to call 911.